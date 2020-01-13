Gallagher acquires 60% stake in Caribbean broker, RMS

Global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., has announced the acquisition of a 60% share in Risk Management Services Limited (RMS), a Caribbean insurance brokerage.

RMS is located in the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and is one of the country’s top three insurance brokers. The firm was established in 1978 and offers property and casualty and employee benefits products and services to a wide range of industries.

Following the acquisition by Gallagher, Christian Low and his team will continue to operate from their current location, under the direction of the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gallagher in the Caribbean, Matthew Pragnell.

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher, commented: “Our Caribbean brokerage operations have worked on regional accounts with RMS since the mid-’90s. We have been very impressed with their integrity, knowledge of the business and high-quality service, and we are delighted to further solidify that partnership.”